BILLINGS - Driving at high speeds with adrenaline flowing through your veins, cars just inches away from one another and crossing the finish line just seconds ahead of the competition, which could be a member of your family. For the McCune's, that's the case with every race.

Billings' Jeremy and Mindy McCune are a 360 winged racing couple that compete in every race together.

And they have a rising star in the family as well; Jeremy's son Damon competes in the same heats.

Though the race may end on the speedway, whichever family member falls behind when the finish line is crossed can expect to hear about it back home.

“Well, she's pretty tough on me when she beats me, so I have to do dishes and that kind of thing," Jeremy McCune said.

But there's plenty of camaraderie behind the scenes as well. Between races, the McCune's will work on each other's cars together and help one another prepare for upcoming races.

“It’s nice. If we need help or some parts he's there for us and vice versa. If he needs something that he doesn't have or can't get in we have it,” Damon McCune said.

And the racing family dynamic has made the McCune family fan favorites.

“It’s really quite interesting how a lot of other people make such a big deal about it because I know, regardless of why, there's at least four, five, six people that come up and ask how that felt and how the week went,” Mindy McCune said.

They may be a competitive couple, but once that checkered flag is waved, it's back to being husband and wife.