BILLINGS, Mont. – 20th ranked University of Providence volleyball team pulled off a massive weekend sweep, defeating No. 17 Rocky Mountain College 12-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24.

"This win is as big as they come in our conference," head coach Arunas Duda said. "Rocky was in first place and now we overtake that. It's ours to lose now."

The Argos struggled massively in the first set, mustering only 12 points. They responded well, winning the next three sets to secure the victory.

"There's no easy way to put it, they steamrolled us in the first set," Duda said. "They were doing anything that they wanted offensively. We just had a hard time getting going with all the energy on their side. But once we settled down and calmed down a little bit we started playing point for point with them a little bit. I think our hitters did a nice job of adjusting again."

On top of the implications for the Frontier Conference standings, the team also got to celebrate another milestone. A night after Sacha Legros recorded her 1,000 dig as an Argo, Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded her 2,000 career assist on the evening. She finished with 49 assists on the evening.

"She's been outstanding," Duda said. "She moves the ball around so well. She runs such a good offense. She just knows when to set each player and has studied a lot of it. She just works so hard for it. I'm so proud of her."

Sadie Lott led the way offensively for the Argos, recording 16 kills. Jensyn Turner chipped in 13 kills while Isaura Santos put away 12. Sacha Legros recorded 19 digs for the Argos.

The Battlin' Bears were led by Morgan Allen's 12 kills. Natalie Hilderman recorded 39 assists while Ayla Embry notched 20 digs.

The Argos will look to continue their 10-game winning streak next week against Montana Tech.