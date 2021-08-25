Editor's note: Releases from Providence and Montana Tech Sports Information.



"We're really excited," head coach Arunas Duda said. "The girls have definitely earned it. It's a spot that shows that our program is definitely heading in the right direction and getting some national respect which is awesome. It's an exciting feeling to say that we're a Top 10 program in the country. A lot of years have went into this so I'm really excited about where we are right now."



The ranking comes after the Argos (4-0), who were ranked #14 in the



"This weekend showed our girls a lot," Duda said. "Once they got on the court they realized how comfortable and familiar it was for them. We added a few extra pieces that came in and performed really well. It just shows them that the sky is the limit and they have the opportunity to do some great things this year."



The squad knows that the road will only get tougher from here. The team will travel to Omaha in two weeks for a four-game tournament, including #7 Concordia (Neb.). The following weekend they'll travel to a three-game tournament in Arizona, including a matchup against #12 Bellevue.



The Argos will then enter into Frontier Conference play. Four of the six Frontier Conference schools were represented in the poll; Montana Tech came in at #17, Rocky Mountain College was ranked #25, and Carroll College received votes.



"The schedule is tough by design," Duda said. "We definitely wanted to challenge ourselves. Last year when we played Jamestown [at the



The Argos will take the court again on Sept. 2 against Mid-America Nazarene in the opening game of the

Montana Tech Orediggers enter the poll at No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season. The University of Providence volleyball team cracked the Top 10 for the first time in program history on Wednesday, coming in at #10 in the first NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll of the season."We're really excited," head coachsaid. "The girls have definitely earned it. It's a spot that shows that our program is definitely heading in the right direction and getting some national respect which is awesome. It's an exciting feeling to say that we're a Top 10 program in the country. A lot of years have went into this so I'm really excited about where we are right now."The ranking comes after the Argos (4-0), who were ranked #14 in the preseason poll , went undefeated at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte, Mont. this last weekend. The weekend included two big wins over Top 10 teams, Grandview and Eastern Oregon, who the Argos jumped in the poll."This weekend showed our girls a lot," Duda said. "Once they got on the court they realized how comfortable and familiar it was for them. We added a few extra pieces that came in and performed really well. It just shows them that the sky is the limit and they have the opportunity to do some great things this year."The squad knows that the road will only get tougher from here. The team will travel to Omaha in two weeks for a four-game tournament, including #7 Concordia (Neb.). The following weekend they'll travel to a three-game tournament in Arizona, including a matchup against #12 Bellevue.The Argos will then enter into Frontier Conference play. Four of the six Frontier Conference schools were represented in the poll; Montana Tech came in at #17, Rocky Mountain College was ranked #25, and Carroll College received votes."The schedule is tough by design," Duda said. "We definitely wanted to challenge ourselves. Last year when we played Jamestown [at the NA IA National Tournament], we hadn't seen a team like that during the year. They were so big, so strong and so powerful. We wanted to make sure we could see those teams because our goal is to make it to the postseason every year, but we obviously want to be successful while we're there. Playing these teams will only help us, win or lose. If we can grow and get better every day, then it'll help us in the long run."The Argos will take the court again on Sept. 2 against Mid-America Nazarene in the opening game of the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament.

The Orediggers opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20 Keiser and MidAmerica Nazarene in their opening weekend. In all six of the Oredigger victories, Montana Tech swept their opponents in three sets.

The Orediggers rest this weekend before returning to action at the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska next weekend.

Rocky Mountain College is ranked 25th.