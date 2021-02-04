Editor's note: Frontier Conference release.

Two Frontier Conference teams are ranked in the first 2020-21 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

Rocky Mountain College (2-0), picked third in the conference's coach's poll, is ranked 18th. The Bears were unranked in the preseason polls. Rocky swept Montana Tech in the opening weekend of the season.

The University of Providence (1-1), last year's conference co-champion and conference tournament champion, falls from 20th to No. 24. The Argos were picked second in the league's coaches' poll.

Carroll College (1-1) was the only other Frontier Conference to receive votes in the poll, but not enough to enter the top 25.