Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release. 

WHITEFISH, Mont., Apr. 12, 2021 — Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference volleyball team, the All-Freshman team, individual award winners as well as each team’s NAIA Champions of Character recipient. 

Regular season champion and tournament champion University of Providence and Rocky Mountain each placed four players on the first team. Providence head coach Arunas Duda was named Coach of the Year. Providence junior setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts was named Player of the Year and Setter of the Year. 

Rocky Mountain College sophomore libero Ayla Embry was named Defensive Player of the Year. Rocky Mountain junior Weiying Wu was named Newcomer of the Year and University of Providence outside hitter/middle blocker Sadie Lott was named Freshman of the Year. University of Providence assistant coach Drew Choules was selected Assistant Coach of the Year.

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball First Team

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Taelyr KrantzCarroll College6-0Jr.MBHelena, Mont.
Lexi MikkelsenCarroll College6-2Jr.OHNine Mile Falls, Wash.
Maureen JessopMontana Tech6-1So.OHCorvallis, Mont.
Karina MickelsonMontana Tech6-0Sr.OHLaguna Niguel, Calif.
Morgan AllenRocky Mountain College6-0Jr.MBThree Forks, Mont.
Ayla EmbryRocky Mountain College5-4So.LBozeman, Mont.
Natalie HildermanRocky Mountain College6-1Sr.SRed Lodge, Mont.
Weiyling WuRocky Mountain College6-2Jr.MBBejing, China
Renae DavisUniversity of Providence5-8Sr.MBPleasant View, Utah
Cydney Finberg-RobertsUniversity of Providence5-11Jr.SColumbia Falls, Mont.
Sacha LegrosUniversity of Providence5-9Sr.LVerviers, Belgium
Sadie LottUniversity of Providence5-9Fr.OH/MBIdaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Second Team

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Julia CarrCarroll College5-7Fr.LPortland, Ore.
Ali WilliamsCarroll College6-1Sr.SCoeur d'Alene, Idaho
Rylee BurmesterMSU-Northern5-10Sr.OHStar Valley, Wyo.
Cady SiemionMontana Western5-10Sr.OHHuntley, Mont.
Kyra OaklandRocky Mountain College5-10So.OHMiles City, Mont.
Jensyn TurnerUniversity of Providence5-10Sr.RSPayson, Utah

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball All Freshmen Team

NameSchoolHt.Pos.Hometown
Julia CarrCarroll College5-7LPortland, Ore.
Lexie GleasmanCarroll College5-10OHChelan, Wash.
Alana GravesMSU-Northern5-11MBBallantine, Mont.
Emily FellerMSU-Northern5-9SHelena, Mont.
Taylor ChristensenUniversity of Providence5-7DSBelgrade, Mont.
Sadie LottUniversity of Providence5-9OH/MBIdaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Champions of Character

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Madi QuickCarroll College5-3Sr.DSHelena, Mont.
Shania NeubauerMSU-Northern5-9Sr.DS/LBelgrade, Mont.
Emma CarvoMontana Tech5-4So.SIdaho Falls, Idaho
McKenna FinkMontana Western5-8Sr.SHighland, Calif.
Morgan AllenRocky Mountain College6-0Jr.MBThree Forks, Mont.
Cyndey Finberg-RobertsUniversity of Providence5-11Jr.SColumbia Falls, Mont.

