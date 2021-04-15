Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release.
WHITEFISH, Mont., Apr. 12, 2021 — Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference volleyball team, the All-Freshman team, individual award winners as well as each team’s NAIA Champions of Character recipient.
Regular season champion and tournament champion University of Providence and Rocky Mountain each placed four players on the first team. Providence head coach Arunas Duda was named Coach of the Year. Providence junior setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts was named Player of the Year and Setter of the Year.
Rocky Mountain College sophomore libero Ayla Embry was named Defensive Player of the Year. Rocky Mountain junior Weiying Wu was named Newcomer of the Year and University of Providence outside hitter/middle blocker Sadie Lott was named Freshman of the Year. University of Providence assistant coach Drew Choules was selected Assistant Coach of the Year.
2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball First Team
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Taelyr Krantz
|Carroll College
|6-0
|Jr.
|MB
|Helena, Mont.
|Lexi Mikkelsen
|Carroll College
|6-2
|Jr.
|OH
|Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
|Maureen Jessop
|Montana Tech
|6-1
|So.
|OH
|Corvallis, Mont.
|Karina Mickelson
|Montana Tech
|6-0
|Sr.
|OH
|Laguna Niguel, Calif.
|Morgan Allen
|Rocky Mountain College
|6-0
|Jr.
|MB
|Three Forks, Mont.
|Ayla Embry
|Rocky Mountain College
|5-4
|So.
|L
|Bozeman, Mont.
|Natalie Hilderman
|Rocky Mountain College
|6-1
|Sr.
|S
|Red Lodge, Mont.
|Weiyling Wu
|Rocky Mountain College
|6-2
|Jr.
|MB
|Bejing, China
|Renae Davis
|University of Providence
|5-8
|Sr.
|MB
|Pleasant View, Utah
|Cydney Finberg-Roberts
|University of Providence
|5-11
|Jr.
|S
|Columbia Falls, Mont.
|Sacha Legros
|University of Providence
|5-9
|Sr.
|L
|Verviers, Belgium
|Sadie Lott
|University of Providence
|5-9
|Fr.
|OH/MB
|Idaho Falls, Idaho
2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Second Team
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Julia Carr
|Carroll College
|5-7
|Fr.
|L
|Portland, Ore.
|Ali Williams
|Carroll College
|6-1
|Sr.
|S
|Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|Rylee Burmester
|MSU-Northern
|5-10
|Sr.
|OH
|Star Valley, Wyo.
|Cady Siemion
|Montana Western
|5-10
|Sr.
|OH
|Huntley, Mont.
|Kyra Oakland
|Rocky Mountain College
|5-10
|So.
|OH
|Miles City, Mont.
|Jensyn Turner
|University of Providence
|5-10
|Sr.
|RS
|Payson, Utah
2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball All Freshmen Team
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Julia Carr
|Carroll College
|5-7
|L
|Portland, Ore.
|Lexie Gleasman
|Carroll College
|5-10
|OH
|Chelan, Wash.
|Alana Graves
|MSU-Northern
|5-11
|MB
|Ballantine, Mont.
|Emily Feller
|MSU-Northern
|5-9
|S
|Helena, Mont.
|Taylor Christensen
|University of Providence
|5-7
|DS
|Belgrade, Mont.
|Sadie Lott
|University of Providence
|5-9
|OH/MB
|Idaho Falls, Idaho
2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Champions of Character
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Madi Quick
|Carroll College
|5-3
|Sr.
|DS
|Helena, Mont.
|Shania Neubauer
|MSU-Northern
|5-9
|Sr.
|DS/L
|Belgrade, Mont.
|Emma Carvo
|Montana Tech
|5-4
|So.
|S
|Idaho Falls, Idaho
|McKenna Fink
|Montana Western
|5-8
|Sr.
|S
|Highland, Calif.
|Morgan Allen
|Rocky Mountain College
|6-0
|Jr.
|MB
|Three Forks, Mont.
|Cyndey Finberg-Roberts
|University of Providence
|5-11
|Jr.
|S
|Columbia Falls, Mont.