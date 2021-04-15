Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Apr. 12, 2021 — Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference volleyball team, the All-Freshman team, individual award winners as well as each team’s NAIA Champions of Character recipient.

Regular season champion and tournament champion University of Providence and Rocky Mountain each placed four players on the first team. Providence head coach Arunas Duda was named Coach of the Year. Providence junior setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts was named Player of the Year and Setter of the Year.

Rocky Mountain College sophomore libero Ayla Embry was named Defensive Player of the Year. Rocky Mountain junior Weiying Wu was named Newcomer of the Year and University of Providence outside hitter/middle blocker Sadie Lott was named Freshman of the Year. University of Providence assistant coach Drew Choules was selected Assistant Coach of the Year.

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball First Team

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Taelyr Krantz Carroll College 6-0 Jr. MB Helena, Mont. Lexi Mikkelsen Carroll College 6-2 Jr. OH Nine Mile Falls, Wash. Maureen Jessop Montana Tech 6-1 So. OH Corvallis, Mont. Karina Mickelson Montana Tech 6-0 Sr. OH Laguna Niguel, Calif. Morgan Allen Rocky Mountain College 6-0 Jr. MB Three Forks, Mont. Ayla Embry Rocky Mountain College 5-4 So. L Bozeman, Mont. Natalie Hilderman Rocky Mountain College 6-1 Sr. S Red Lodge, Mont. Weiyling Wu Rocky Mountain College 6-2 Jr. MB Bejing, China Renae Davis University of Providence 5-8 Sr. MB Pleasant View, Utah Cydney Finberg-Roberts University of Providence 5-11 Jr. S Columbia Falls, Mont. Sacha Legros University of Providence 5-9 Sr. L Verviers, Belgium Sadie Lott University of Providence 5-9 Fr. OH/MB Idaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Second Team

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Julia Carr Carroll College 5-7 Fr. L Portland, Ore. Ali Williams Carroll College 6-1 Sr. S Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Rylee Burmester MSU-Northern 5-10 Sr. OH Star Valley, Wyo. Cady Siemion Montana Western 5-10 Sr. OH Huntley, Mont. Kyra Oakland Rocky Mountain College 5-10 So. OH Miles City, Mont. Jensyn Turner University of Providence 5-10 Sr. RS Payson, Utah

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball All Freshmen Team

Name School Ht. Pos. Hometown Julia Carr Carroll College 5-7 L Portland, Ore. Lexie Gleasman Carroll College 5-10 OH Chelan, Wash. Alana Graves MSU-Northern 5-11 MB Ballantine, Mont. Emily Feller MSU-Northern 5-9 S Helena, Mont. Taylor Christensen University of Providence 5-7 DS Belgrade, Mont. Sadie Lott University of Providence 5-9 OH/MB Idaho Falls, Idaho

2020-21 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball Champions of Character