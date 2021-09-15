KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three teams from the Frontier Conference are featured in the second NAIA Volleyball Top-25 poll of the season.
The University of Providence, currently 9-2 stayed put at #10, the program's highest ranking in school history.
Montana Tech improved from #17 to #15. The Orediggers are also 9-2 this season.
In front of Tech, is Eastern Oregon at #14, with a record of 8-4. The full poll can be found below.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Midland (Neb.) [20]
|14-0
|591
|2
|2
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|11-0
|565
|3
|9
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|16-1
|558
|4
|1
|Missouri Baptist [1]
|9-2
|535
|5
|5
|Dordt (Iowa)
|10-1
|510
|6
|4
|Park (Mo.)
|7-2
|490
|7
|7
|Corban (Ore.)
|10-0
|487
|8
|13
|Marian (Ind.)
|12-0
|441
|9
|8
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-2
|427
|10
|10
|Providence (Mont.)
|9-2
|420
|11
|12
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|7-2
|409
|12
|11
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-2
|372
|13
|20
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-2
|354
|14
|14
|Eastern Oregon
|8-4
|352
|15
|17
|Montana Tech
|9-2
|321
|16
|16
|Indiana Wesleyan
|6-1
|319
|17
|23
|College of Saint Mary (Neb.)
|14-2
|277
|18
|NR
|Life (Ga.)
|15-1
|232
|19
|6
|Concordia (Neb.)
|6-5
|231
|20
|NR
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|8-1
|216
|20
|NR
|Columbia (Mo.)
|12-4
|216
|22
|25
|Bethel (Ind.)
|14-2
|206
|23
|19
|Oklahoma City
|5-4
|157
|24
|21
|Grand View (Iowa)
|4-8
|143
|25
|15
|Westmont (Calif.)
|8-5
|113
Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon
Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3