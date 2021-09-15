Montana Tech Volleyball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three teams from the Frontier Conference are featured in the second NAIA Volleyball Top-25 poll of the season. 

The University of Providence, currently 9-2 stayed put at #10, the program's highest ranking in school history. 

Montana Tech improved from #17 to #15. The Orediggers are also 9-2 this season. 

In front of Tech, is Eastern Oregon at #14, with a record of 8-4. The full poll can be found below. 

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
13Midland (Neb.) [20]14-0591
22Jamestown (N.D.)11-0565
39Viterbo (Wis.)16-1558
41Missouri Baptist [1]9-2535
55Dordt (Iowa)10-1510
64Park (Mo.)7-2490
77Corban (Ore.)10-0487
813Marian (Ind.)12-0441
98Northwestern (Iowa)8-2427
1010Providence (Mont.)9-2420
1112Bellevue (Neb.)7-2409
1211Central Methodist (Mo.)9-2372
1320Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)9-2354
1414Eastern Oregon8-4352
1517Montana Tech9-2321
1616Indiana Wesleyan6-1319
1723College of Saint Mary (Neb.)14-2277
18NRLife (Ga.)15-1232
196Concordia (Neb.)6-5231
20NROttawa (Ariz.)8-1216
20NRColumbia (Mo.)12-4216
2225Bethel (Ind.)14-2206
2319Oklahoma City5-4157
2421Grand View (Iowa)4-8143
2515Westmont (Calif.)8-5113

Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon 

Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3

