KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three teams from the Frontier Conference are featured in the second NAIA Volleyball Top-25 poll of the season.

The University of Providence, currently 9-2 stayed put at #10, the program's highest ranking in school history.

Montana Tech improved from #17 to #15. The Orediggers are also 9-2 this season.

In front of Tech, is Eastern Oregon at #14, with a record of 8-4. The full poll can be found below.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Midland (Neb.) [20] 14-0 591 2 2 Jamestown (N.D.) 11-0 565 3 9 Viterbo (Wis.) 16-1 558 4 1 Missouri Baptist [1] 9-2 535 5 5 Dordt (Iowa) 10-1 510 6 4 Park (Mo.) 7-2 490 7 7 Corban (Ore.) 10-0 487 8 13 Marian (Ind.) 12-0 441 9 8 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-2 427 10 10 Providence (Mont.) 9-2 420 11 12 Bellevue (Neb.) 7-2 409 12 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-2 372 13 20 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-2 354 14 14 Eastern Oregon 8-4 352 15 17 Montana Tech 9-2 321 16 16 Indiana Wesleyan 6-1 319 17 23 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 14-2 277 18 NR Life (Ga.) 15-1 232 19 6 Concordia (Neb.) 6-5 231 20 NR Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-1 216 20 NR Columbia (Mo.) 12-4 216 22 25 Bethel (Ind.) 14-2 206 23 19 Oklahoma City 5-4 157 24 21 Grand View (Iowa) 4-8 143 25 15 Westmont (Calif.) 8-5 113

Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon

Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3