2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|16-0
|588
|2
|3
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|20-1
|572
|3
|1
|Midland (Neb.)
|16-2
|540
|4
|4
|Missouri Baptist
|13-2
|538
|5
|6
|Park (Mo.)
|12-2
|517
|6
|7
|Corban (Ore.)
|15-0
|502
|7
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|18-0
|478
|8
|11
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|11-2
|441
|9
|10
|Providence (Mont.)
|14-2
|440
|10
|17
|College of Saint Mary (Neb.)
|16-2
|430
|11
|12
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|15-2
|387
|12
|18
|Life (Ga.)
|18-1
|372
|13
|14
|Eastern Oregon
|13-4
|360
|13
|NR
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|15-1
|360
|15
|9
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|10-5
|313
|16
|13
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|12-3
|294
|17
|NR
|Taylor (Ind.)
|19-2
|278
|18
|5
|Dordt (Iowa)
|10-4
|274
|19
|15
|Montana Tech
|12-4
|233
|20
|20
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|12-1
|227
|21
|16
|Indiana Wesleyan
|10-3
|220
|22
|20
|Columbia (Mo.)
|16-4
|206
|23
|19
|Concordia (Neb.)
|9-6
|183
|24
|24
|Grand View (Iowa)
|8-9
|133
|25
|NR
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|13-5
|116
Dropped from the poll: Oklahoma City, Bethel (Ind.), Westmont (Calif.)
Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 81, Bushnell (Ore.) 74, Doane (Neb.) 73, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 48, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 43, Westmont (Calif.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 27, Bethel (Ind.) 19, SAGU (Texas) 16, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 5, IU South Bend (Ind.) 4, Oklahoma City 3