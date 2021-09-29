Providence vs. Montana Tech Volleyball
Editor's note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference and NAIA Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Providence (1-0, 14-2) moved up one position in the latest edition of the 2021 NAIA Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 poll. The Argos are now ranked ninth.

Montana Tech (0-1, 12-4) fell four places in the poll and is now ranked 19th. The two were they only Frontier Conference schools in the poll.

2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
12Jamestown (N.D.)16-0588
23Viterbo (Wis.)20-1572
31Midland (Neb.)16-2540
44Missouri Baptist13-2538
56Park (Mo.)12-2517
67Corban (Ore.)15-0502
78Marian (Ind.)18-0478
811Bellevue (Neb.)11-2441
910Providence (Mont.)14-2440
1017College of Saint Mary (Neb.)16-2430
1112Central Methodist (Mo.)15-2387
1218Life (Ga.)18-1372
1314Eastern Oregon13-4360
13NRDakota Wesleyan (S.D.)15-1360
159Northwestern (Iowa)10-5313
1613Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)12-3294
17NRTaylor (Ind.)19-2278
185Dordt (Iowa)10-4274
1915Montana Tech12-4233
2020Ottawa (Ariz.)12-1227
2116Indiana Wesleyan10-3220
2220Columbia (Mo.)16-4206
2319Concordia (Neb.)9-6183
2424Grand View (Iowa)8-9133
25NREmbry-Riddle (Ariz.)13-5116

Dropped from the poll: Oklahoma City, Bethel (Ind.), Westmont (Calif.)

Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 81, Bushnell (Ore.) 74, Doane (Neb.) 73, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 48, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 43, Westmont (Calif.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 27, Bethel (Ind.) 19, SAGU (Texas) 16, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 5, IU South Bend (Ind.) 4, Oklahoma City 3

