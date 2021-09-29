Montana Tech (0-1, 12-4) fell four places in the poll and is now ranked 19th. The two were they only Frontier Conference schools in the poll.

2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Jamestown (N.D.) 16-0 588 2 3 Viterbo (Wis.) 20-1 572 3 1 Midland (Neb.) 16-2 540 4 4 Missouri Baptist 13-2 538 5 6 Park (Mo.) 12-2 517 6 7 Corban (Ore.) 15-0 502 7 8 Marian (Ind.) 18-0 478 8 11 Bellevue (Neb.) 11-2 441 9 10 Providence (Mont.) 14-2 440 10 17 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 16-2 430 11 12 Central Methodist (Mo.) 15-2 387 12 18 Life (Ga.) 18-1 372 13 14 Eastern Oregon 13-4 360 13 NR Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-1 360 15 9 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-5 313 16 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-3 294 17 NR Taylor (Ind.) 19-2 278 18 5 Dordt (Iowa) 10-4 274 19 15 Montana Tech 12-4 233 20 20 Ottawa (Ariz.) 12-1 227 21 16 Indiana Wesleyan 10-3 220 22 20 Columbia (Mo.) 16-4 206 23 19 Concordia (Neb.) 9-6 183 24 24 Grand View (Iowa) 8-9 133 25 NR Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 13-5 116

Dropped from the poll: Oklahoma City, Bethel (Ind.), Westmont (Calif.)

Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 81, Bushnell (Ore.) 74, Doane (Neb.) 73, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 48, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 43, Westmont (Calif.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 27, Bethel (Ind.) 19, SAGU (Texas) 16, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 5, IU South Bend (Ind.) 4, Oklahoma City 3