PRCA Rodeo Results: Yellowstone River Roundup

The Yellowstone River Roundup returned to MetraPark Thursday night with a new look, inside First Interstate Bank Arena. Here are the full results from the first night of action.

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jacob Raine, 74 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Wild Sheep; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 71; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Jacob Talley, 7.0 seconds; 2. Luke Branquinho, 9.3; 3. Tucker Allen, 15.0; no other qualified runs.

Team roping leaders: 1. Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher, 5.0 seconds; 2. Dylan Johnson/Dakota Louis, 19.9; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Cole Elshere, 79 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Black Box; 2. Jade Blackwell, 78; 3. Houston Brown, 77; 4. (tie) Jake Foster and Connor Murnion, 76 each; 6. (tie) Cash Wilson and Brody Wells, 75 each.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Blane Cox, 7.9 seconds; 2. Ace Slone, 8.4; 3. Westyn Hughes, 8.8; 4. Blake Chauvin, 9.8; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.75 seconds; 2. Megan Champion, 14.76; 3. Cassie de Yong, 14.89; 4. Stephanie Fryar, 15.03; 5. Milee Dailey, 15.05; 6. Gayleen Malone, 15.21.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Parker Breding, 85.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Hy Time; 2. Garrett Uptain, 81.5; 3. Connor Murnion, 79; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $98,376. Stock contractor: Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics.