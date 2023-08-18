Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures from the upper 90s to low 100s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&