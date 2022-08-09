BILLINGS- For guys playing Minor League Baseball, the goal is to move on, and to move up. When you're in the Pioneer League, the first step is earning a contract with an affiliated franchise.

Mustangs catcher Brian Parreria is already well traveled in his baseball career.

Graduating from college at South Carolina-Aiken in 2018, the 26-year-old is a bit older then the other guys on the roster.

He began his professional career with the Joliet Slammers, an independent club in Illinois in 2018. He stayed with the team until 2021 before he joined the Gateway Grizzlies, a club in Sauget, Illinois. '



"I'd like to think that I'm able to help some of the younger guys learn from my experiences and the things I struggled with, and the things that I've had success with," he said.

This summer, he was a free agent before being picked up by the Billings Mustangs, where batted 2.64 with six home runs and 26 RBI.



Parreira said he usually focuses on statistical goals each season as he pursues a contract with an affiliated team. That wasn't the case this season, where instead he said he just wanted to have fun, and do whatever he can to help a team win ball games. For the Mustangs, that means Parreira becoming a leader behind the plate.