BILLINGS--The Billings Mustangs took on the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads in Billings to kick off their three game playoff series.

The PaddleHeads scored a couple runs in the first, and then the teams traded home runs in the second and fourth innings.

PaddleHeads end up running away with game one of the series 6-2.

The teams now travel to Missoula to play game two on Wednesday.