Ogden, which won Game 1 by a 7-4 margin on Saturday at home to set itself up to win it all Monday night, got the final out via a strikeout by Dan Kubiuk of the Mustangs' Gabe Wurtz to get the dogpile and celebrations started.

Billings' remarkable season-ending run, in which it won the Pioneer North Division's second-half title to make the playoffs after being seven games back of the lead on Aug. 18, ended two wins shy of the club's 16th Pioneer League title in its 75th season of baseball.

The Mustangs were the first to get on the board in the bottom of the third inning as Wurtz drove in Mikey Edie with a two-out single. But the moments in the leadup to the Raptors' first runs were game-defining.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth, Ogden second baseman Dakota Conners lifted a short pop-up into the infield toward second base, which was caught though not called an infield fly in real-time. Landon Barns, meanwhile, was off the bag at second and tagged out between there and third, resulting in what was at first ruled a double play in which both teams went to their dugouts to prepare for the bottom half of the fourth.

After some disagreement from the Ogden coaching staff, however, the umpiring crew reversed the second out — with the pop-up now ruled an infield fly, meaning all runners stay on base — and ordered both teams to return to the field to complete the rest of the inning, a decision that was met with a chorus of Dehler Park boos.

The Raptors used the chaos of the moment to take advantage.

A walk from Cameron Phelts brought Johnathan Soto home, then Josh Broughton ripped the game open with a bases-clearing triple to turn what was a Billings lead with it preparing to bat moments before into a 4-1 Ogden lead.

The shellshocked Mustangs never recovered. Ogden added two more runs later on to pad their advantage to 6-1. The Mustangs threatened with a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the sixth, though it resulted in just one run and was almost immediately negated by a Raptors run themselves in the seventh.