BILLINGS--The Mustangs are starting to pick up the pace after the first month of the season, and a guy adding to their pitching rotation is Nate Jenkins.

Jenkins was born and raised in the Bay Area in California, but his baseball career has taken him all over.

"Well, I guess you could start back in COVID, I was playing baseball out at San Francisco state, entered the portal, COVID hits, and I transfer out to D2 in Colorado Springs, had an opportunity to start my first year in the Pioneer League in 2021, right out of Idaho Falls, came back the next summer, last summer, and got a call from Billy, and an opportunity to come up here to Billings that sounded too good to pass up," Jenkins said.

This is his first year in Montana, but after playing in the Pioneer League, he was drawn to the Treasure State and to the environment of the Mustangs organization.

"Playing a few different teams from the Pioneer league in Montana, not being here until the Pioneer League brought me out here, obviously there's a lot of beautiful things to look at," Jenkins said. "It seemed like a good environment, great atmosphere, really competitive, a healthy place to get better with a lot of like-minded individuals, so it seemed like a good fit."

Of course, the dream of nearly everyone in the Pioneer League is to get signed by an MLB organization, but if there's one thing he's learned, it's that competing every day and playing his game is the best strategy.

"Of course getting signed, I think everyone else out here, if you're playing in the Pioneer League, has dreams of playing affiliated baseball, and the Pioneer league has a great opportunity for that, so had to seize it," Jenkins said. "Staying within yourself and trusting and competing, and I think that's all you can do at the end of the day to give yourself the best chance."

And then, he revealed the secrets.

"What's your best pitch?"

"My splitter," Jenkins said. "It's kind of funny, junior college, I can't throw a change up to save my life to this day, coach comes over and says 'why don't you try a split-finger fastball'. I started playing catch with it, I wasn't really trying to do too much with it, it was good, kept working with it, kept playing with it, I mean that's how they all start I feel like, just started playing catch with it one day and just stuck with it, and it's been working for me ever since."

"Is it your favorite pitch?"

"Absolutely," he said.

He hopes his splitter continues to work well as the Mustangs find momentum after the season's first month.