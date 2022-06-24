BILLINGS- The Billings Mustangs made a splash when they announced former big-league manager, Jim Riggleman, as the skipper for the summer.

Now 25 games into the season, Riggleman reflected with SWX on his time in the Magic City.

"This has been a real interesting experience, I've enjoyed it very much, it's a lot of work I really tip my hat to all the people in independent baseball doing this for a number of years. The offseason time you put in, try to put the roster together then you finally get here, have spring training. Most of the players come as advertised, you get a few surprises, maybe somebody is bigger, stronger, faster than you expected. Maybe someone comes in you heard they throw 94 and they throw 84 so a few surprises, but mostly on the pleasant side, but I'm really happy to be here. Billings is a great city the support we've had here has been outstanding and I'm looking forward to the season," Riggleman said.

When Riggleman took the Mustangs job, he said he was excited to get back to the grassroots of coaching baseball, and he talked about the day-to-day work with fewer resources.

"As the manager of the team here we have a really good coaching staff, but it is limited. Unlike affiliated baseball in the minor leagues there might be four or five coaches. Here we have three and we are very fortunate to have those three. So, you know everybody is doing a lot of work, a lot of work on the field and you're always trying to prepare the roster with it being a fluid roster but very much enjoying being a manager and coaching on the field," he said.

Riggleman said he's settled in nicely in the Magic City, and he compared Billings to his hometown on the east coast.

"You know I like the architecture of the city you know. It's kind of like where I grew up in Maryland, a little town that had older buildings, a lot of charm. Neat places, shops, restaurants everything you'd want is right here in Billings."



The Mustangs are at home at Dehler Park against the Boise Hawks through Monday.