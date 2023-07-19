BILLINGS- Jalen Garcia is the definition of a hometown kid. He grew up in Billings, playing baseball at Dehler Park for the Billings Scarlets, MSU-Billings and now the Mustangs.

This summer marks the third season in a Mustangs uniform for Garcia, but he's battled injury, not playing in the month of July. Still, his mid-season signing this year was important for the team, as Garcia brought a veteran presence to the clubhouse.

Garcia has had other baseball plans in Mexico and abroad. Plans that include playing in a new baseball league in Dubai. But this summer he found his way home again to the Magic City.

"I feel like I was led to the Mustangs, I think God wants me here, and I'm excited to be back in my hometown and my tenth year on this field now, and my third year with the Mustangs, and you know, it's my home, so I'm excited," Garcia said.

However, that doesn't mean he's leaving behind the idea of playing internationally.

"I think just seeing the world, playing baseball while doing it is awesome, so as much as I can do that, I'd love it."

This summer, he's focused on filling a needed leadership role on the Mustangs roster.

"I think my presence will be good. This is my third year in the league, I've been around town, and I've seen all of the fields, and I've experienced a lot of things. I think even just my presence on the field can be calming for guys too. I'm not really a high-stress guy, so, yeah, I think that will help the team a little bit."

Joining a team mid-season means learning about the roster quickly, but there's one thing Garcia already knew before he'd played a game on the field in 2023. Garcia knows who has the worst walk-up song on the team, it's another returner to the Mustangs.

"I haven't heard it, but it's Gabe Wurtz. For sure," he laughed.

Hopefully Garcia can get back on the diamond and help the Mustangs in the second half of the season. Billings finished third in the first half that recently concluded on July 17.