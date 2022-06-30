BILLINGS- The Billings Mustangs are seeking their fourth straight series win as they battle the Rocky Mountain Vibes on the road this week. While they're busy in Colorado, On Deck with the Billings Mustangs is outfielder and first baseman, Gabe Wurtz.



Wurtz introduced himself to fans in the home opener at Dehler Park with a 3-run walk-off home run, instantly winning the affections of Mustangs fans. He's crushed ten home runs this season, currently second in the Pioneer League. He's also second on the team in batting average.

"I think a lot of is just being in a good space, we have a really good hitting coach, and good players. It's just good to be around the guys," Wurtz said.

Wurtz finished his college career at a Division II program in Virginia. Then, he played two seasons in independent leagues before finding his latest home in Billings, where he admits, he knew nothing about Montana.