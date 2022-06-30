BILLINGS- The Billings Mustangs are seeking their fourth straight series win as they battle the Rocky Mountain Vibes on the road this week. While they're busy in Colorado, On Deck with the Billings Mustangs is outfielder and first baseman, Gabe Wurtz.
Wurtz introduced himself to fans in the home opener at Dehler Park with a 3-run walk-off home run, instantly winning the affections of Mustangs fans. He's crushed ten home runs this season, currently second in the Pioneer League. He's also second on the team in batting average.
"I think a lot of is just being in a good space, we have a really good hitting coach, and good players. It's just good to be around the guys," Wurtz said.
Wurtz finished his college career at a Division II program in Virginia. Then, he played two seasons in independent leagues before finding his latest home in Billings, where he admits, he knew nothing about Montana.
"I heard it's beautiful but that's about, that's all I know about Montana is I just heard how beautiful it is."
Wurtz said the guys have come together quickly, and despite being constantly busy with new rotations and roster changes, he's been impressed by manager Jim Riggleman's attention to detail.
"Oh, it's been awesome, he just knows so much baseball and how simple he makes everything. We've talked about the simplest things that I didn't think he'd even touch on so just attention to details have been really big."
While he may be a fan favorite early on for his performance on the field, Wurtz wants fans to know he's more worried about how people see him outside of baseball, as a role model.
"Hopefully I just think I'm a great guy, that's the most important thing I feel like. I mean obviously I want to come out and perform everyday but try to talk to all the fans I can and get along with everybody, that's the goal."
After playing the Vibes, Billings returns home to face Boise on July 6.