BILLINGS--Unlike other members of the Billings Mustangs roster, Connor Denning has had the Mustangs on his radar for a while before joining the team.

He's been a key part of the Mustangs' offense this season, and when he got the call from Billings, it was a familiar voice.

"I grew up knowing Billy, I've known him since I was probably ten years old," Denning said. "I've just kind of been in contact with him over the last couple years, obviously wanting to play professional baseball still, and he said he wanted to have me on the team, so I was more than happy to come up here and play."

After Denning was cut from a previous organization, the door opened for him to join the Mustangs and his longtime mentor and friend.

"He coached a league out in Arizona, camps, leagues, kind of everything that was during the offseason baseball," Denning said. "So, I would always do it over winter break, and so I had him as just kind of a coach and a mentor, played on teams against him in the league as well as for him, so just kind of seen him from all angles of the game."

But it's not just the sentimental aspect that makes Denning an easy player to root for. He's top three on the roster in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. A huge boost for the offense, and a boost of energy in the dugout.

His favorite moment this season: a walk off home-run.

"Coming up clutch against the pitcher they ended up leaving in was just a good feeling, and then being able to celebrate with everybody once I got back to the dugout, having all that energy together was a lot of fun," Denning said.

And, of course, a walk-off home run has to have a big celebration. For the Mustangs, that's a home run stick horse.

"So, that was actually a giveaway, I think a week or two ago, so we had our bat boy grab one from the stands, and we've kind of had that hidden away in the dugout," Denning said. "Whenever somebody hits a home run, they get it at the top step, and they get to kind of ride that horse all the way through the dugout, getting high-fives from everybody."

Hopefully fans will be seeing even more of the home run horse in the second half of the season.