...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Glacier,
Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell,
Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland,
Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, Yellowstone, Lincoln, Lake and
Flathead counties, in effect until 7/16/2023 9:00:00 AM for elevated
particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated
again at 900AM 7/16/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Havre, Malta, Sidney and Miles City
are Unhealthy.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Libby, Flathead Valley, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Lewistown and Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
Laurel Police Department, for John Richard Borninkhof.
John is a 54 year old white male, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall,
weighs 290 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen leaving a residence in Laurel, Montana, on the
evening of July 12th, driving a 1988 brown Chevy Suburban with
Montana plate 3-86006C.
John may be suicidal, has heart disease, COPD, high blood
pressure and does not have his medication with him. John has a
2-inch scar on the top of his head, and a healed right foot
fracture with a screw in it that may cause him to walk with a
limp.
John is known to frequent campgrounds around Beartooth Pass. If
you have any information on John Borninkhof, please contact
the Laurel Police Department at, 406-628-8737 or call 911.