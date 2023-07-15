BILLINGS--Outfielder Bryce Donovan is in his first year with the Mustangs, and he's traveled around the United States playing college and semi-pro baseball.

He didn't know much about Billings, but learned it was a special place to play on the plane ride here.

"I met a few people from Billings, and they were just absolutely the nicest people I've come in contact with, and that definitely seems to be a trend here," Donovan said. "Billings in general is just a beautiful place and a lot to do, I think, and as far as the Mustangs go, it just continues to be a blessing to be a part of this organization."

The Mustangs have had an up and down first half of the season, but Donovan said a lot of that was a new team learning how to play well together.

"I think we just kind of relaxed a little bit more, had to get those first however many games jitters out of the way," Donovan said. "Figuring out who we are as a team, obviously we've got a good group of guys here, very tight knit, and it's just kind of putting at bats together and putting good team at bats, and everybody is just kind of gelling a little bit more."

Donovan has been a key piece in the Mustangs outfield, but back near the beginning of the season, he had a tough run-in with the outfield wall, and his teammates were determined not to let him forget it.

"The Ball went up in the air, and I went a little bit too hard, I didn't count my steps, and out of nowhere, a wall showed up," Donovan joked. "I'd like to say it may have won that battle, but I think we redeemed ourself with another one off the wall that we caught, and the guys just had a nice little prank, K.P. taped a nice little crime scene up there, so I'm constantly reminded to count my steps at the wall."

The Mustangs sit less than ten games under .500 and play 17 of their 26 July games on the road.