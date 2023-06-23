BILLINGS- The Billings Mustangs return a few players to the roster from the team last season. One of the guys back another year is outfielder and first baseman, Gabe Wurtz.

Wurtz is back in the lineup much to the delight of Billings fans after Wurtz drove in the walk-off win for the Mustangs against Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

Growing up in the small town of Marbury, Alabama, Wurtz played baseball throughout childhood and college. Before the start of last summer, he got the call to play in Billings.

"I was fortunate enough to get a call from Jim Riggleman last year, coming in, and was just super blessed. I just really enjoyed playing for that whole coaching staff, and was fortunate enough, kind of explored other options in the offseason, and Billy called me back, and I'm excited to be back," Wurtz said.

His first experience in this part of the country has been a good one so far he says, but that does have a lot to do with the season.

"I love Montana, as far as the summer goes, I don't know that I would love being here in the winter, but it's beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. I'm fortunate enough to travel across the whole state because we have teams all over, and I really enjoyed it."

Wurtz has been put in the unique position of becoming a veteran for this year's Mustangs team after just one year. He's stayed optimistic with one goal in mind. Have a good season and hopefully win a Pioneer League championship in the process.

"Mostly just want to have a good season, that's the big thing. We had a really good group of guys last year, so hopefully we can have another good one like that, maybe make a push and win the championship this year."

Wurtz is also a big brother. And in true sibling fashion, his younger brother, we'll say inspired, one of the most important aspects of hitting in baseball, the walk-up song.

"This year I changed it, it's "Dedicate" by Lil Wayne. Honestly, it was my brother's walk out song and I just liked it, so I kind of stole it from him... "I haven't told him yet, I think he'll be okay with it."

Wurtz is helping the Mustangs find their winning ways as of late, taking eight of their last 10 ballgames. They'll be back in action on Saturday night at Dehler Park, and again for a doubleheader on Sunday against Northern Colorado.