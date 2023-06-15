  • Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS--The Mustangs galloped to their fourth win in a row following a four-run 4th to defeat the Great Falls Voyagers 5-3.

The Mustangs (8-13) have now won five of their last six, while Great Falls has dropped eight in a row. 

The Voyagers drew first blood in the first. With two outs, pitcher Colin Runge hit a double to right-center field, allowing center fielder Ryan McCarthy to hit him home. 

Mustang starting left-hander Pat Maybach tossed six strong innings, picking up his first quality start on the year. At one point, Maybach retired six in a row, including a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 4th. 

 Maybach did surrender another run in the 5th, as shortstop Matthew Richardson doubled. With two outs, third-baseman Riley Jepsen slapped Richardson home. 

The Mustangs picked up four of their five runs in the bottom of the 4th - sending 10 men to the dish. First-baseman Lance Logsdon started it off with a home run to right-field to tie the game up at one off Great Falls right-hander Colin Runge. Logsdon leaned into a knuckleball on the inside corner and gave it a ride. 

 Three more runs would score, with two coming on an RBI single from Tyler Wilber to make it 4-1 Mustangs. 

The Mustangs picked up an insurance run in the 6th when right-fielder Mitch Moralez led off the inning with a single, and third-baseman Tyler Wilber moved him over to third after Moralez advanced to second on a passed ball. Designated hitter Gabe Wurtz grounded out to short and Moralez scored to give the Mustangs a 5-2 lead. 

Maybach finished his day giving up two runs on five hits, two walks, a hit batter and collected a season-high six strikeouts. 

The Mustang bullpen combined for three innings giving up just one hit - a solo home run to first-baseman Jaylyn Williams, who hit the ball off right-hander Nate Jenkins

Trevor Jackson tossed one inning clean in the 7th giving up no hits and no walks, while striking out a batter. Jenkins tossed one full inning giving up just the home run and no walks. 

Left-hander Hunter Schilperoort shut the door on the Voyagers giving up just one walk and facing four batters to pick up his first save of the season. 

