BILLINGS- In a high-scoring contest, the Billings Mustangs dominated the Great Falls Voyagers with a final score of 14-5. The Mustangs wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI double by Alejandro Figueredo. Mikey Edie added to the lead with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning, making it 10-0.

The Great Falls Voyagers finally got on the board in the sixth inning when Collin Runge singled home Xane Washington. Jaylyn Williams followed with a double, driving in another run. However, the Mustangs responded with four more runs in the same inning.

In the ninth inning, the Voyagers managed to score three more runs, with Giovanni DiGiacomo and J. Mason delivering key hits. Despite their late efforts, it was too little, too late for Great Falls.

Karan Patel pitched a solid seven innings for the Mustangs, earning the win, while Kelsey Ward struggled on the mound for the Voyagers, taking the loss after allowing eight runs.

The Billings Mustangs' offense was firing on all cylinders, with multiple players contributing to the 14-run outburst. Gabe Wurtz and Mikey Edie each had two RBIs, while Alejandro Figueredo drove in three.

The Paddleheads beat the Boise Hawks this afternoon, so the Mustangs stay only a half-game ahead of Missoula for the second-half title chase. That chase continues Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with first pitch at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 KBLG or EPSN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.