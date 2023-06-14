BILLINGS--The Mustangs won two games in a row before Wednesday's contest, and they tried to get a third straight win and some momentum Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs were already up by two after the first three innings. Both teams were playing good defense, but the fifth inning was where things started to get interesting.

Luke Fenelly was up to bat, and he hit one along the third base line. The Voyagers go for the tag at third and miss the tag! Connor Denning was safe at third, laughing, and everybody was having a good time out on the basepaths.

Bryce Donovan was up next and the ball got past the catcher. He waved in Denning, and the Mustangs had a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Things were quiet again until the 7th inning, when the Voyagers had runners on. Billy Hancock was up to bat, and he hit one hard. It rocketed into right field, and the base runners whipped around right on each other's heels as the third base coach waved them both in.

Great Falls took the lead in the seventh, but the Mustangs hit right back to tie it up, and then took the lead in the eighth. The Mustangs win three in a row with an 8-5 win Wednesday night.