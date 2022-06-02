Editor's note: Billings Mustangs release.

BILLINGS-Yasnier Laureano threw six no-hit innings and the Billings Mustangs scored 12 runs in the first four innings to run away and hide from the Glacier Range Riders in a 13-1 win on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

This is the second consecutive game where Billings has featured strong pitching from their starters, an early improvement from last year's roster.

"I think a lot of the guys in the Pioneer league last year mentioned they felt this year the games would be more crisp, a little better pitching. I think early on we might have seen that. The scores will always be high as the season goes along with ballparks that are very much hitter friendly. But I do think we'll get back to a norm where pitching has a little bit more say in who wins the ball game," said Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman.

The Mustangs (4-3) pounded out three home runs and held Glacier (5-3) hitless until the top of the seventh innings as they rolled to their fourth consecutive win, in the process moving over .500 for the first time this season.

In the first inning the Mustangs jumped on Glacier starter Andrew Tri. Mitch Piatnik and Jalen Garcia singled with one out, then both came home when Gabe Wurtz ripped a full-count offering into the left field corner for a two-run double, staking the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead.

An inning later the Mustangs continued to hit Tri hard, adding four runs on five hits. Jordan Barth’s first professional hit was an RBI double to begin the scoring in the inning. After loading the bases, Garcia singled in two runs. Jackson Raper capped off the rally with an RBI single to center to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Billings was not done in the third, either. With two outs and a runner on base, Crews Taylor unloaded on a full-count delivery and blasted it over the scoreboard in right-center, chasing Tri and staking the Mustangs to an 8-0 advantage.

The longball again aided the Mustangs in the fourth, though not without some help from Glacier. Two errors sandwiched around a walk loaded the bases for Brian Parriera. On a 1-2 pitching, Parriera cleared the wall in right-center for a grand slam, his first home run of the season and the first slam of 2022 for the Mustangs.

Armed with a 12-0 lead, Laureano mowed down the Range Riders. At one point, the right-hander mowed down 12 straight opposing hitters from the second through sixth. Despite the no-hitter being intact through six, Laureano was lifted in favor of Augie Martinez, who lost the no-no by allowing a one-out double in the seventh.

Wurtz added the finishing touch in the seventh as he homered for a fourth straight game, producing the 13th and final tally for the Mustangs.

Glacier finally broke the seal with their first run of the series in the ninth inning, but the Mustangs cruised to a 13-1 win, earning their fourth straight triumph.

Laureano (1-0) went 6.0 hitless innings, walking two and striking out four and earning the win. Martinez threw a scoreless seventh, allowing one and striking out two. Kenny Stewart allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth, while Brandon Mason allowed a run on two hits, a walk, and two strikeouts in the ninth.

The Mustangs will be back in action Friday night in the middle game of the five games series against Glacier. Darrien Ragins (0-0, 12.00) will make his third start of the season while Brock Knoten (0-0, 3.60) will counter for Glacier. Pregame starts at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call ahead of a 6:35 first pitch at Dehler Park.