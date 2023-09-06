BILLINGS--The Mustangs' high-powered, come from behind offense couldn't get to the finish line Wednesday night and ended one game shy of setting a new franchise record.

Before tonight's loss, Billings had won fifteen straight games, tying a franchise record set in 1994. With a win tonight, the Mustangs would have set a new record, winning sixteen straight games for the first time in their 75-year history.

The Mustangs got out to a 1-0 lead in the third, but then got into trouble in the fourth. The Voyagers brought thirteen batters to the plate in the inning and hit two grand slams to go up 9-1.

That was all the offense the Voyagers had to offer, but the damage was done. The Mustangs spent the rest of the game playing catch-up but couldn't plate any with runners on in the ninth inning.

Billings is hoping for a win from the Boise Hawks to stay a half-game ahead of the Missoula Paddleheads for first place and look to continue their quest for the playoffs in their last three games of the season at Northern Colorado.