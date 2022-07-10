Mustangs hold off Hawks 4-3, wins fifth straight series

Editor's note: Mustangs release.

BILLINGS-Gabe Wurtz hit a critical three-run homer and five Mustang pitchers pieced together a 4-3 victory in the rubber game of a five-game series against the Boise Hawks on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Billings (22-17) held off a Boise (15-26) rally in the ninth to secure victories in both the individual and season series against Boise, while also securing their fifth series win in a row.

In the first inning, Boise jumped ahead against Mustang starter Pearson McMahan. Frankie Jezioro led off with a single up the middle, moved to second on a wild pitch, then came around to score on a single from Juan Teixeira, staking the Hawks to a 1-0 lead.

However, the Mustangs responded with a two-out rally against Boise starter Matt Gabbert. After Gabbert set down the first two batters, Jalen Garcia walked and Jackson Raper singled, setting the stage for Gabe Wurtz, who blasted his 11th home run of the season over the left-field wall, putting the Mustangs up 3-1.

McMahan then worked two scoreless innings before handing things off to Foster Pace in the fourth. However, Boise strung together three singles, with a two-out knock from Kobe Lopez bringing in a run, trimming the lead to 3-2.

Billings again had an answer in the fifth, though. Garcia led off with a triple into the right field corner, his sixth of the season. Raper followed by lining the ninth pitch of his at-bat to right-center field for an RBI single, putting the Mustangs back up by two, 4-2.

Pace, Beaux Bonvillain, and Hunter DePrimo kept the score right there through eight innings. DePrimo was asked to finish off the game, but things went sideways in the ninth. After a leadoff single, Mason Dinesen committed a throwing error, putting runners at second and third with no outs. A groundout from Tyler Jorgensen scored a run and moved the tying run to third.

DePrimo was then lifted for Al Pesto, who earned a fortunate second out. With the infield in, a shot to Dinesen was deflected right to Jordan Hovey at second, who recorded the out at first. After an intentional walk, Pesto struck out Jordan Rathbone to close out the 4-3 win.

The Mustangs will travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Range Riders for a seven-game series beginning on Monday. Billings' starter is still to be determined, while Glacier will throw RHP Rob Hamby (1-1, 6.30). Pregame on Monday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:45 ahead of a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.