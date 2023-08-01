BILLINGS--The Mustangs kicked off a new homestand Tuesday night against the Range Riders. Billings was looking to bounce back from a big 23-7 loss to Great Falls last game.

They led 2-1 after the first two innings, and then in the fourth Taylor Lomack's RBI single kicked off a scoring run. Connor Denning's RBI single brought home another run, and they capped it off with a steal of home on the attempt to throw the runner out at second.

The Mustangs led 5-0, but Great Falls plated a couple of runs in the top of the fifth to trail by two. They also added a run in the last three consecutive innings, but it wasn't enough to get past the Mustangs offense, which showed up in an 11-6 win.