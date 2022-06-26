Editor's note: Billings Mustangs Release.

BILLINGS-Jean Correa took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and the Mustangs offense produced their highest output of the current homestand to win 8-1 on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Correa produced the longest and best start by a Mustang this season in what was intended to be a bullpen day for Billings, allowing Billings (14-13) to rebound from Saturday’s doubleheader loss as they held Boise (12-17) to just one hit.

Billings starter Jean Correa and Boise hurler Matt Gabbert both worked the first two innings without a hit. Correa continued his string of lights-out work, but Gabbert ran into trouble in the third.

After a leadoff infield single from Jordan Barth, Mitch Piatnik tripled off the center field wall to bring in a run. Crews Taylor followed with an RBI single, then went to third on a Jordan Hovey double. Jalen Garcia brought in the third run of the inning with a sac fly.

An inning later, the Mustangs added one more. Wurtz led off with a single and moved to second on a walk. Two batters later, right fielder Jordan Schulefand lost a ball in the sun off the bat of Barth, which landed behind him, allowing Wurtz to score, putting the Mustangs up 4-0.

Billings continued to add on as an RBI single from Jackson Raper plated a run in the fifth. Three more came home in the sixth as the first four batters reached. Taylor collected a second RBI single while Hovey ripped a two-run double, putting the Mustangs up 8-0.

Correa continued to dominate on the mound. After hitting Tyler Jorgensen in the first, he induced a double play ball to end that inning, starting a string of 19 straight batters retired through the end of seven innings.

Correa came out for the eighth but he hit Raymond Gil with his first pitch of the inning. Ryan Walstad followed by lining Correa’s 93rd pitch of the ballgame into left-center for the first Boise hit of the game. Correa was then lifted to a standing ovation from the crowd of 2,103 at Dehler Park.

Kelvan Pilot came in and retired the next three batters, though an unearned run scored in the process. Beaux Bonvillian came on for the ninth and set side down in order with two strikeouts, securing the 8-1 victory.

Correa allowed one unearned run on the one hit over 7.0+ innings, while walking none and striking out four over a 93-pitch effort, earning his third win of the season.

The finale of the seven-game set between the Mustangs and Hawks will take place on Monday night. The Mustangs will send LHP Elijah Gill (0-0, 1.74) while Boise counters with RHP Mitch Lines (1-2, 5.93). Pregame tomorrow will begin at 12:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call ahead of a 1:05 first pitch at Dehler Park.