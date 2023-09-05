BILLINGS- On Tuesday night the Billings Mustangs beat Great Falls 10-7 to extend their winning streak to 15 games. That ties the 1994 Mustangs 15-game winning streak for the longest in the franchise's 75-year history.

A scoreless game until the sixth inning, the Mustangs plated two in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-0 advantage. That's when the fireworks started.

The Voyagers scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 7-2 lead. Charley Hesse led Great Falls with two hits and two RBI.

Billings answered with eight runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a three-run home run by Luke Fennelly that would give them a 10-7 advantage and become the game inning hit. Brendan Ryan also had three RBI for the Mustangs and was 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Mustangs are now six games over .500 and are in first place in the Pioneer League North. They play their final regular season home game on Wednesday night against Great Falls.