BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.

“Matt Allen is a rising star in minor league baseball,” said Mustangs’ owner Dave Heller. “He’s done virtually every job there is to do in the game, and he’s excelled at each. He knows how to run a team, hire and inspire a staff, manage a ballpark, and, above all, provide a first-rate game experience for our guests. We’ve got a lot of big things planned for the Mustangs and in this, our 75th Anniversary year, and I’m excited for him to lead us forward.”

Allen joins the Billings front office after spending seven years with the Grand Junction Rockies and the past four as the club’s Assistant General Manager. Beginning with the team as an intern in 2016, Allen held numerous roles within the organization, including positions in food and beverage, operations, sales, and management.

During Allen’s time with the Rockies, the team broke attendance and sponsorship records, while also raising money for various charities and non-profit organizations. In addition, the team also underwent a successful rebrand, becoming the Grand Junction Jackalopes ahead of the 2023 season.

“I am extremely excited to join a team and community with such a rich baseball history,” said Allen. “Being able to work with and learn from some of baseball's best Gary Roller, Dave Heller, and Joe Kubly is such a blessing. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and many more to come.”

Allen graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and played four years on the school’s baseball team, earning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Academic Player of the Year his senior season.

“Knowing Matt from his time spent in Grand Junction, I’m confident that his working knowledge of the Pioneer League and previous experience in professional baseball in general will prove beneficial to the Mustangs operation in Billings,” said Gary Roller.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS. Winners of the Pioneer League’s Jim McCurdy Cup for demonstrated excellence on and off the field for the second time in three seasons, the Mustangs kick off their third season as an MLB Partner League club on Tuesday, May 23rd, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The season’s first homestand continues through the Memorial Day weekend as the Mustangs host the PaddleHeads for six games, concluding with an afternoon game on Sunday, May 29th, when all veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and active-duty military will be able to attend for just $1.00. Visit billingsmustangs.com and follow the Mustangs on social media for ticket information, team news and more.