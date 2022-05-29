Editor's note: Billings Mustangs release.

BILLINGS--Down to their final out on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park, the Billings Mustangs scored six runs on an RBI triple, a game-tying two-run homer by Jackson Raper, and a three-run walk-off shot by Gabe Wurtz to swipe a 10-7 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The win gave Billings (2-3) their second straight victory while Northern Colorado (0-5) stayed winless by coughing up a three-run lead in the ninth for the second time in three days.

For the second straight contest, the Mustangs jumped out in front in the first inning. Darrien Ragins struck out the side to start the side, then saw his offense strike against Owlz starter Preston Snavely. With two outs, Jacob Kline singled to left, driving in Mitch Piatnik to put Billings up 1-0.

Northern Colorado answered in the second as a leadoff walk and a double put two in scoring position with nobody out. Consecutive sacrifice flies by Seth Strong and Marshall Rich plated both runners to put the Owlz up 2-1.

Billings fought back in the third as Raper ripped a triple into the right field corner with two outs, then scored when Kline a second RBI single, this time to right, tying the game at two apiece.

The fourth inning saw the two teams trade scores as the Owlz chased Ragins by stringing together a single and an RBI double from Marshall Rich to regain the lead. In the bottom of the frame though, Wurtz deposited the first pitch over the left wall for his first homer of the afternoon.

Speed earned the fourth Mustang run as Crews Taylor legged out a two-out infield single in the fourth, then motored home all the way from first on a bloop single to right by Piatnik to put the Mustangs back in front 4-3.

That score remained until the sixth when Cory Wills entered the game for the Mustangs and fought his command. After issuing a sacrifice fly to tie the game, he handed off a bases-loaded jam with two outs To Jack Goonan, who proceeded to walk home the go-ahead run before allowing a two-run double to Euro Diaz, giving the Owlz a 7-4 cushion.

The Northern Colorado bullpen then went to work shutting down the Mustang offense in the later innings. Chase Wilkerson retired all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh, while Kyle Adkins followed with a spotless eighth.

The trend looked to continue as former Mustang Tyshaun Chapman entered for the ninth and retired the first two batters. On three occasions, the Mustangs were down to their final strike, but Piatnik drew a full-count walk, Garcia tripled to left-center on a 1-2 pitch, and Raper tied the game with a home run to right on an 0-2 offering.

Not done yet, Kline and Nick Ultsch singled, putting two on for Wurtz, who unloaded on a 1-1 fastball and deposited it well over the left field wall for his second homer of the day and his third in two games, capping off an improbable 10-7 win.

Wurtz hit two homers and drove in four, Raper tripled and homered with two RBI, and Kline had three hits and two RBI to lead a 13-hit attack.

Ragins went 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks, striking out eight in a no-decision. Yasnier Laureano went 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Wills went 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and four runs. Goonan worked 1.1 innings, allowing a hit, two walks, and no runs with one strikeout. Brandon Mason then tossed 1.2 innings, allowing two walks, but no hits or no runs with a strikeout. Augie Martinez (1-1) earned one out and with it, the win.

The Mustangs will look for the series sweep against the Owlz on Memorial Day Monday at 1:05. RHP Kelvan Pilot (0-0, 6.23) will get the ball for Billings while Northern Colorado counters with RHP Christian Griffin (0-0, 0.00).