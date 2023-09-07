BILLINGS--The Mustangs win streak ended Wednesday night when they attempted to go for a franchise record sixteenth straight win. However, they still tied their franchise record from 1994 with fifteen straight wins. They said it's playing together that has made the difference.

15 straight wins is an impressive feat for any team, but especially one that went on a nine-game losing streak early in the season. That young team learning to gel together was a very different one than the team that played their last regular season game at Dehler Park Wednesday night.

"I think everyone is just a lot more comfortable than they were, and so it's easy, when you're comfortable with the guys that you're playing with, and especially as a catcher when you're comfortable with the pitching staff and catching those guys each and every day, you just feel a lot better," catcher John Michael Faile said.

"There's been some young men who have come in here and just changed the way we play the game," manager Billy Horton said. "For me, I always want to play fast, I want to play putting pressure on the other team, and our team over the past month or so has kind of morphed into that."

Although the streak was an added bonus and an exciting thing for fans to rally around, it hasn't been the team's primary focus.

"I hear so much positive words from these fans, and I really want it for them," Horton said. "But for me, it's one in a row, it's always been that way, and these guys are having a lot of fun doing it."

According to Horton and the guys, the streak's root cause was everybody putting together good at bats and playing good baseball at the right time. But it is baseball, which means there's always superstition involved.

"I haven't shaved since we've been winning, which I need to so bad, I know! I have this bracelet that I wear all the time that never comes off, that I wear each and every game," Faile said.

"I think the music in the clubhouse, Luke Trueman does a pretty good job at running the DJ over there, he plays some good music after a win," second baseman Luke Fennelly said. "The same song usually, I think it's a remix? He does it pretty well. McRae is also singing in there a lot, so he's got good vibes too."

The Mustangs lost Thursday night to the Northern Colorado Owlz. That combined with a Missoula Paddleheads win puts Billings a half game out of first place in the second half of the season. A win or tie with Missoula punches the Mustangs' ticket to the playoffs.