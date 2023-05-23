BILLINGS—There was a great crowd on hand at Dehler Park for the Billings Mustangs' opening night, and the team delivered all the excitement and drama that fans were looking for.

The Mustangs were looking to avenge last season, which the Paddleheads ended in the first round of the Pioneer League playoffs, and they got on the board quickly. Connor Denning jumped on a pitch and took it over the wall for a two-run home run and the Mustangs' first runs of the night.

The other run of the inning came on a Bryce Donovan line drive that is bobbled in the infield. Billings scores three runs in the first inning.

It was quiet in the second until another huge offensive inning in the third. Mikey Edey hit a solid line drive that was bobbled in the infield and brought in a run. They also wave in the runner on second, and the Mustangs led it 6-0.

It was a great night for starting pitcher Karan Patel, who didn't allow a run until the fifth inning. Cameron Thompson hits a line drive that barely stays fair along the right field line, and it's good for an RBI.

It looked like we know how it's going to end, but the Paddleheads score five runs in the last three innings, tying it up in the top of the ninth.

They were one out away from heading into extra innings when Connor Denning hit a pop fly that made it through into the outfield, and the team rushed the field. Denning had three RBI on the night, and the Mustangs opened their season 1-0 after a walk-off 7-6 win.