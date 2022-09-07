 Skip to main content
Billings Mustangs clinch Pioneer League playoff berth

  • Updated
Courtesy Billings Mustangs

Editor's note: Billings Mustangs release. 

BILLINGS-The Billings Mustangs clinched a playoff spot as they defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 on Tuesday night, coupled with a Great Falls loss to Glacier.

Billings (25-19, 50-40) clinches their 31st playoff appearance in franchise history and first since 2019, as they eliminated Idaho Falls (20-24, 47-45) with the win, while Great Falls fell for a second straight night at Glacier to knock the Voyagers out of contention.

Billings got off to a fast start against Idaho Falls starter Jake Binder. Jalen Garcia led off with a double, then scored two batters later on a triple to the deepest part of left-center by Juan TeixeiraJackson Raper followed with a nine-pitch at-bat before finally lifting a 3-2 pitch to center field for a sacrifice fly to put the Mustangs ahead 2-0.

In the second, though, Idaho Falls rallied with two outs to score a run. Brendan Hueth dunked a single into shallow center, but made it to second on a misplay in center. The error proved to be important, as the following hitter, Brandon Bohning, rolled a ground ball through the left side to score Hueth, cutting the lead to 2-1.

From there, both pitches settled down. Billings put two on with two out in the third, but no one scored. Idaho Falls did the same thing in the fourth, but Arevalo got out of that jam.

In the fifth, the Mustangs put some distance between them and the Chukars. A leadoff hit batter and a one-out walk out two on for Teixeira, who lined a single up the middle. One run scored, but a throw to third got away, allowing Crews Taylor to also scamper home. Jackson Raper followed with a double into the left-field corner, putting the Mustangs ahead 5-1 after a three-run frame.

Arevalo, meanwhile continued his trend of getting stronger as the game went on. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 fifth, then followed up with a scoreless sixth. In the seventh he allowed a leadoff single, but retired the next three hitters, retiring Steve Barmakian on a 3-2 flyout on his 107th pitch to cap off an excellent outing.

Arevalo threw 7.0 innings for the second time as a Mustang, allowed just an unearned run on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. In his fifth consecutive quality start spanning his entire Mustang career.

Foster Pace came on in the eighth and allowed a one-out single to Dusty Stroup, but nothing more as he navigated the middle of the Chukar order for a scoreless inning. Pace allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but Beaux Bonvillain came on and set down the next three with two strikeouts to nail down a 5-1 win.

Approximately half an hour after the final out, the playoff ticket was officially punched as Glacier took down Great Falls 10-0 to secure the Mustangs' first playoff berth since 2019.

The Mustangs will play game three at Dehler Park on Wednesday night against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Billings will start RHP Kelvan Pilot (7-5, 5.17) while Idaho Falls will throw RHP Jack Dicenso (5-6, 6.48). Pregame on Wednesday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:15 ahead of a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The Mustangs will square off against the Missoula Paddleheads in the North Division championship series. Missoula qualified for the postseason after winning the first half title.

The series will be a best-of-three matchup that will begin on Monday, September 12. The series will begin at Dehler Park with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch for that game. After a travel day on Tuesday, the series will resume in Missoula with a game on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:05 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game Three will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 7:05 p.m., also in Missoula.

The winner will advance to the best-of-three Pioneer League Championship Series against the South Division champion, which will be either the Ogden Raptors (first half) or the Grand Junction Rockies (second half). That series will begin on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets for Monday's first round opener at Dehler Park will go on sale on Friday at noon. Beginning at that time, tickets can be purchased in-person at the Dehler Park box office or business office, over the phone at 406-252-1241, or at this link.

Before the playoffs begin, the Mustangs will finish out the regular season at Dehler Park against the Idaho Falls Chukars with four more contests, culminating in Saturday's season finale, which will be Fan Appreciation Day featuring a team photo giveaway to the first 500 fans and prize giveaways throughout the game.

 
 

