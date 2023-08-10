BILLINGS--Billings Clinic and the Billings Mustangs have both called the city home for 75 years. This season, they're coming together to uplift and inspire one another.

The Mustangs and the Billings Clinic Hospital are neighbors, with a view right across the street. This year, they've added a little promotion to bring some joy to the Billings Clinic patients that overlook the field.

The idea of the wave from Mustangs fans at the game to the patients in the hospital tower quickly seemed like a perfect partnership.

"They wanted to do something new that hadn't been done here before, and they wanted to do something special that their patients up there could actually be a part of," Mustangs General Manager Matt Allen said. Patients in several different units in the tower have rooms with a view of Dehler Park, including the Family Birth Center, Intermediate Care, and Pediatric Unit. In the Pediatric Unit, about half of the patients have complex or terminal illnesses. The wave is a small gesture but has the potential to make a big difference in patient care and experience at the hospital.

"Man, you know, for kids, especially our kiddos that are here quite a bit, they really don't get to have a normal life, and they miss out on a lot of things that other kids get to experience in childhood," Billings Clinic Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Caitlin Wainscott said. "So, I think bringing a little bit of light and love and joy and encouragement to these kids, doing something that makes them feel special, is so important, and it absolutely makes a difference," Wainscott said. "We all heal better when we're in a place that sort of fosters peace and comfort and joy, and so doing something like this I think really can make a big difference." Since the wave is new, it's taken fans a little while to catch on, but the Mustangs have been relying on the team and coaching staff to get everyone involved.

"It takes a little while to get everybody on the same page, you know, fans are having conversations, but it's been picking up steam lately," Allen said. "Iowa football does it, because they have the children's hospital right there, and they said it kind of started the same, it started with the players, and eventually the student section caught on, and then the rest of the fans and everybody eventually caught on."

You can catch the wave at every Mustangs home game during the second inning, including August 19th's Billings Clinic Pediatrics Night game.