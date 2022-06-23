Editor's note: Billings Mustangs release.

BILLINGS-The Billings Mustangs got five shutout innings from Sean Kiley and a two-run homer from Jalen Garcia as they pulled away from the Boise Hawks for a 7-0 win on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (13-11) secured their third shutout win of the 2022 season, one more than their entire 2021 total, as they defeated Boise (10-16) for a second straight night.

The Mustangs broke the seal in the bottom of the first inning against Boise starter and former Mustang Ian Kahaloa. Jordan Hovey singled with one out, moved to third on an error, and scored on a double off the right field wall to score the first run of the game. Jackson Raper was thrown out trying to score on the play, but the Mustangs led 1-0.

An inning later, Billings added another one. Brian Parriera was plunked on an 0-2 pitch to begin the inning, moved to third on a Bryce Jackson single, and scored on a single from Jordan Barth.

The trend continued in the third as Kahaloa walked the first two batters before a flyout moved the lead runner Hovey to third. Wurtz followed with a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.

On the other side, Sean Kiley did not work a single clean inning, but time and time again worked out of triple, including twice working out of two-on, nobody-out jams as he twirled five scoreless innings.

Jack Goonan and Bret Barnett got through the sixth and seventh without major issues before the Mustangs distanced themselves in the seventh. With two outs and a runner on second, Hovey roped a double off the wall in right-center to score a run. Jalen Garcia followed by lining a ball just over the wall in right-center to double the lead to 6-0 on his fifth home run of the season.

In the eighth, the Mustangs added a run on a hit batter and three straight walks, with Barth’s free pass bringing in Wurtz for the final tally of the night.

Jean Correa then finished off the Hawks with a 1-2-3 ninth, securing a 7-0 win.

The middle game of this seven-game set between the Mustangs and Hawks will take place on Wednesday evening. LHP Darrien Ragins (1-1, 6.53) goes for the Mustangs while Boise counters with RHP Buddie Pindel (0-1, 6.75).