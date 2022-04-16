BILLINGS- The hometown kid, Jalen Garcia, is spending another summer with his local club, the Billings Mustangs.

After 'hitting road block after road block' according to a Facebook post from Garcia, he will not be playing in the LMB in Mexico this summer as originally planned.

In the post, Garcia said he has signed back with the Mustangs for the 2022 summer season and he 'Can't wait to play in Billings again!'