...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW...
At 1129 PM MDT, a band of moderate to heavy snow was moving across
south central Montana, producing reduced visibility and a quick
accumulation of snow. Movement of the band of snow was east at 30
mph.
Locations impacted include...
Hardin, Colstrip, Forsyth, Hysham, Custer, Bridger, Lodge Grass, Lame
Deer, Fort Smith, Crow Agency, Pryor, Busby, Rosebud, Bearcreek,
Belfry, Bighorn, Angela, Cartersville, Hathaway and St. Xavier.
A quick one to two inches of snow may accumulate as the band moves
through. Winds will gust 3o to 40 mph. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions. The heaviest snow will last a half hour to
around an hour as the band moves through.
Visibilities will briefly fall below one mile in this band of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.