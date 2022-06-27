BILLINGS-The Billings Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning and kept the momentum rolling in an 11-3 victory over Boise on Monday night at Dehler Park.

The crowd was packed with furry fans, as Dehler Park welcomed in dogs and their humans for Pups in the Park night. Billings wins the series with Boise 4-3 to claim their third straight series win.

Billings native Jalen Garcia had three hits in five at-bats, including a home run and three RBIs. Crews Taylor and Jordan Hovey also had three hits. The Mustangs hit three home runs as team.

Elijah Gill got the win on the mound, throwing six innings where he struck out three batters and allowed three runs. Billings scored in every inning except the fourth.

The Mustangs improve to 15-13 and begin a road series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday.