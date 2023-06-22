  • Spencer Martin

The Billings Mustangs swept a twin bill with Northern Colorado on Thursday night at Dehler Park. 

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a dramatic, 5-4, walk-off victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz in the first game of a Pioneer Baseball League doubleheader at Dehler Park on Thursday.

In the nightcap, the Mustangs plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win a wild, 13-9, contest over the Owlz.

With the wins, the Mustangs improved to 12-15 and have now claimed three straight victories. Overall, Billings is 8-2 in its last 10 games. 

The Owlz fell to 13-13 and have lost six in a row and are 3-7 in their last 10 contests. 

 

