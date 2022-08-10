The Billings Mustangs are sitting in fourth place with about a month to go in their season. But their focus isn't necessarily on September or October and the playoffs, it's more about trying to just win one game at a time and having fun playing baseball.

"My goals weren't necessarily too pressurized, I just wanted to come out here and compete as best as I could," infielder Jacob Kline said.

He wants to just focus on enjoying his first professional season and perform as well as he can, but not put too much pressure on himself.

"Usually every season I set number goals for each season that I want to try to achieve," catcher Brian Parerria said.

His goal, like most players in the Pioneer League, is to still get signed to a Major League affiliated organization. This year, his main focus is just to go out there and have fun and help his team win.

Of course the goal of every team is to win, especially in the postseason. The Mustangs have a lot of winning to do in order to make the playoffs because they have to win the North in the second half of the season to make it in.

Outfielder and Billings native Jacob Kline is confident in the talent the team has, but says they need to focus on the little things.

"I think we're a very streaky team, but I think as long as we focus on the little things and don't give up big numbers in innings I think we'll be fine," Kline said.

"Our goal as a team right now is not to win five or seven games in a row to get back into the postseason mix, but to show up every day, play the best we can, and try to get a win every night, I think that's when you start getting the wins in a row and I think that will really help," Kline said.

"I hope we can get some good crowds out here for the remainder of the season, I know the team plays really well when we've got a good crowd out here supporting us," Pererria said.

The Mustangs hope to gain some ground in the playoff race in Idaho Falls.