BILLINGS- The hometown kid, Jalen Garcia, is spending another summer with his local club, the Billings Mustangs.

After 'hitting road block after road block' according to a Facebook post from Garcia, he will not be playing in the LMB in Mexico this summer as originally planned.

"This offseason has been kind of wild, I signed two contracts to play in Mexico and things led to another and Jim Riggleman said if things fall through you got a spot with us and honestly I'm happy about it and stoked for another season in Billings for sure," Garcia said.

And now Garcia doesn't have to worry about possibly missing out on playing for a great staff in his hometown.

"Yeah when I was signing to play in Mexico and I hear these guys get hired and I think 'Shoot I feel like I'm missing out a little bit,' so now that these guys are on the staff, I'm stoked to just pick their minds I know they've managed and coached so many good players if I can learn anything from these guys I'll be so grateful."

Garcia was the Pioneer League Rookie of the Year in 2021. He batted .350 with 16 home runs, 75 Rbi and 29 stolen bases.

In a league that brings players to the Northwest from all over the world, Garcia is one of few to play for a team in his hometown. He said he gets support not just from the fans at Dehler Park, but from around the state.

"It's interesting. I played in Missoula last year and I'm on deck and my name comes on the board and they see I'm from Billings and they think 'Oh Billings kid,' then they are cheering from me because guys from their own team isn't even from the state so It's cool to have the state cheering for me when I'm there, it's awesome."