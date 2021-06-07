Do you think you have what it takes to play for your favorite Pioneer League team? Well, now you will get the chance to prove it.

The Pioneer League will host its first ever Tryout Camp on July 24th and 25th in Ogden, Utah.

This camp, even comes with a guarantee! The League says each club will sign at least one player from the event. But it will cost you to attend.

The registration fee for position players is $148 and pitchers are charged $98.

The league says it will be a pro style workout complete with an intersquad game and MLB scouts will be in attendance .