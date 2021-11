Billings Senior and Billings West each began the first Eastern AA divisional volleyball tournament with wins on Thursday.

The Broncs beat Bozeman Gallatin in four sets (25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 26-16). Senior will play undefeated Great Falls CMR at 3 PM on Friday.

West swept Belgrade (25-17, 25-18, 25-19). Golden Bears await the winner of Bozeman and Billings Skyview. That semifinal match will be held at Billings Senior at 5 PM on Friday.