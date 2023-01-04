BILLINGS- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. Famous athletes such as Tom Brady and Lebron James now own professional teams, and the growth of the sport is prevalent in the Treasure State.

What is pickleball? It's a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Its origins date back to 1965 when families off of Washington's Banbridge Island created the game to entertain children. Humble beginnings for what is now the fastest growing sport in the nation with over 6 million playing the game. Simply put, there's too many players that want to play, and not enough courts. It's a great problem to have for pickleball as the growth has become exponential in recent years.

It was Larry Seekins who is credited for bringing the sport to Billings two decades ago. After retiring from the U.S. Forest Service, he moved to Billings, added the sport to the Big Sky State Games in 2002, and the rest as they say is history.

"The neat thing about pickleball is twofold. One, it's probably the funnest game you've played in your life. Two, it's a great social sport, the people that play it get to know each other, appreciate each other and as you watch them play there's great sportsmanship and I always tell folks, there's no losers in pickleball. You always come in at least second!" Seekins exclaimed. The beauty of pickleball is it transcends age and ability. Initially, the appeal drew senior citizens to the sport. Now, it's popularity can be found amongst all age groups. It's booming right her in our own backyard. The Billings pickleball association was founded just four years ago with 50 members. That has swelled to 250 and growing, with the first dedicated outdoor pickleball courts available to players at Lillis Park.

Jill Branch, President of the BPA, said the biggest challenge right now is to provide more venues for the growing demand.

Branch said, "I could only see it growing and it looks like we will have more facilities to house all those people and that's what we really need. We need more parks to have pickleball courts, more tennis courts to have pickleball lines, more indoor facilities which are coming." No one more exemplifies the game than Edith Sloan. She's 80-years young, wrote a book about Larry Seekins and the sport, and is now a pickleball ambassador, even bringing it to her hometown of Roundup.