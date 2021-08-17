SWX's Chris Byers sits down with Barta to reflect on a career spanning over 40 years. 

Long time basketball Coach Paul Barta was honored as the Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association at their induction ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

This is the latest honor for Barta who is also in the Rocky Mountain College Hall of Fame along with the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame. 

SWX's Chris Byers sits down with Barta to reflect on a career spanning over 40 years. 

Tags

Recommended for you