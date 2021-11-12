On Saturday, Laurel football will compete in the Class A semifinals for the third straight season.

But for the first time since 1999, the Eastern A conference champions will do so with an unblemished record.

Senior wide receiver Emmet Renner said a conference championship is something that's alluded the team the last few years, and he said it honestly feels weird to be undefeated.

"Coach Ludwig puts it the best. You don't know if it's harder to climb the hill or stay on top of the hill and I think it's harder to defend the title then climb it," Renner said.

Laurel took second to Miles City in 2019 and won it all in 2020. This season the team's motto is "Defend Till The End." Many thought they'd have a good chance of doing that, with a strong core of returners on the roster.

One player returning for his senior season, but stepping up in an elevated role is quarterback Kyson Moran.

"The patience has definitely helped I mean sure everyone wants to get in, fill a role and start early, but I sat back and watched and coming in this year I got into the fire a little bit without much experience," said Moran.

"Kyson has always been one of those guys that plays hard grown throughout the season he pays attention to film, always right there when you need him," Renner added.

Moran stepped in for Eli Aby, who has since moved on to Montana State. As the season has evolved, so has Moran's ability to lead one of the most dangerous offenses in Class A.

Going into Saturday's semifinal, Moran has completed 95 of 131 passes for 1,280 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's also been efficient on the ground, rushing for 442 yards and five touchdowns on 67 carries.

"Game by game I think I've gotten better because you get to see more and develop every game I think," said Moran.

And now after being out for five games, he's building that connection with senior receiver Emmet Renner.

"We trust everybody then just the chemistry on the team seems to get better, and we trust each other more and more everyday," Renner said.

Like Aby, who was recruited as a safety for Montana State, Moran also starts on defense as a defensive back for the Locomotives. He says playing on that side of the ball can help be an outlet for any frustrations that happen on offense.

"The last game I threw a pick, it gets me angry but then gets me going and I think I just gave something away I'm going to get it back and makes me go even harder."

Moran has three interceptions on defense this season. The Locomotives host Polson on Saturday at 1 PM, with a third straight trip to the Class A State Championship game on the line.