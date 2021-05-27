State Track and Field began in Laurel on Thursday night with the State A Boys Pole Vault.

Park High's Carter Bartz came into the event with the top mark in the state by one and a half feet. Nobody in the field cleared 12'6, and Bartz waited to come in until they set the bar high at 13'6.

He nailed it the first time, clearing the bar and solidifying himself as a state champion. After accomplishing the feat, Bartz said he felt relieved it's finally over after dealing with an injury for the past couple months.

He also acknowledged the pressure he felt from his school and colleagues to bring home a state championship to Livingston, and that pressure only mounted when he was standing there alone at 13'6.

Bartz said, "A lot of pressure, all week they've been talking about we're going to have a state champion here we go.. it just feels good to clear the bar."

The rest of the Class A/B State Track and Field Meet begins at 9 AM Friday in Laurel.