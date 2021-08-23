LIVINGSTON - Over the past two years, the Park High School football team has faced more than just wins and losses. For the first time since 2018-19, the school will be fielding a varsity football team, and head coach Nick Coate believes his excited to take the field with his battle-tested team.

"They're a bunch of hard workers," says Coate, "they're guys that persevered through the two years of no varsity so they're great role models for the student body and for the other younger football players."

After growing the size of their program and adding a bigger group of upperclassmen to their roster, over 30 varsity athletes are now ready to take the field.

"I just love the hard work and the grind and hitting people cause you get to have fun doing that and not get in trouble for it. I just kind of fell in love with the sport itself and spread the love and more kids started falling in love with the game," says linebacker Lyom Bullard.

Along with the team's touch mentality, their pride for their hometown has brought varsity football back to Livingston.

Wide receiver Zarren Roninger says "I want to get to the playoffs for my team but just for my team for the community we determined we want to show people that we can play varsity football at a high level and we want to take it to the playoffs."

Park will host the defending State A Champions Laurel Locomotives on Saturday, August 28th with kickoff at 7:00pm