JOLIET - There was no shortage of offense in Friday's 8-man showdown between Park City and Joliet.

Park City's Jacob Gauthier threw for 4 touchdowns, with 3 coming in the first half, while Joliet's Rye Brastrup rushed for 3 first half touchdowns. The Panthers took a 28-26.

The second half is where the tide turned, Park City would outscore the J-Hawks 20-8 thanks to two interceptions from Holden Stepper which set up two Park City touchdowns en route to their 48-34 win. The Panthers are now in first place in 8-man South.

"I think the kids decided to play really hard today," said Head Coach Mark Rathbun. We've been really improving and we were ready for this one. It meant a lot to get on top of the standings."

"It feels good. It's a big relief actually," adds Taetin Kindsfather. "We've been preparing all week, it's been just this game and to come out on top means a lot."