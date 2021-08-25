The Park City Panthers will look to improve on an impressive 2020 season this fall.

Panthers opened last season with a loss to Chinook, but then rattled off six consecutive victories before falling to Shelby in the second round of the state 8-man playoffs. Park City does return a talented roster including the high-powered duo of Jake Gauthier and Taetin Kindsfather.

"It's going to make me more comfortable in pocket and make the plays. Bring the energy, never back down from a challenge and always go head first," said Park City Quarterback Jake Gauthier.

Many players on the roster were apart of last year's playoff team that gained valuable postseason experience. Kindsfather believes that will pay dividends for the Panthers this season.

"I think it's giving us more experience overall. A lot of our players know what it takes to play in varsity game and make it into a playoff season. We've been there, we've had that kind of pressure and I think that will help with this year," Kindsfather explained.

Panthers open the season on the road this Saturday against Chinook. Kickoff is at 2 PM.