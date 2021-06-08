Editor's note: DCC Release.

Benton Carlson and Robby Gress of Billings Skyview High School have signed with the Dawson Community College Track and Field program.

Carlson participated in both track & field as a thrower, throwing both shot put and javelin all four years of high school. Carlson also cheered his senior year. In high school alongside participation in track and cheer, he also played the trombone in the band as well as the piano, and he maintained a 3.5 GPA through the last four years.

Carlson said about Dawson, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to stunt and throw at Dawson next year. Dawson felt comfortable as soon as I walked in the door. The staff and students were welcoming and very informative. I love the fact that DCC is a smaller school, so I know that I will have the opportunity to have more 1 on 1 time with my professors if I need help, or with my coaches with some form analysis in throwing or in stunting.” Benton plans to begin his general education courses with a focus in art while at Dawson. His goal is to eventually receive a four year degree in art and design and hopefully begin a design internship for Warner Brothers and/or DC Comics.

Cheer Coach Ericca Berry commented, “I’m so excited to have cheer Chuckers this year to do stunts with. Benton brings experience and enthusiasm that I am looking forward to utilizing this year. Cheer at DCC is stepping up to a new level!”

Track and Field Coach Alex Chase Wolff said, “We are looking forward to having Benton join us. He is very coachable and willing to put in the work to continue to improve. He has the potential to see a lot of success.”