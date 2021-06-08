Editor's note: DCC Release.
Benton Carlson and Robby Gress of Billings Skyview High School have signed with the Dawson Community College Track and Field program.
Carlson participated in both track & field as a thrower, throwing both shot put and javelin all four years of high school. Carlson also cheered his senior year. In high school alongside participation in track and cheer, he also played the trombone in the band as well as the piano, and he maintained a 3.5 GPA through the last four years.
Carlson said about Dawson, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to stunt and throw at Dawson next year. Dawson felt comfortable as soon as I walked in the door. The staff and students were welcoming and very informative. I love the fact that DCC is a smaller school, so I know that I will have the opportunity to have more 1 on 1 time with my professors if I need help, or with my coaches with some form analysis in throwing or in stunting.” Benton plans to begin his general education courses with a focus in art while at Dawson. His goal is to eventually receive a four year degree in art and design and hopefully begin a design internship for Warner Brothers and/or DC Comics.
Cheer Coach Ericca Berry commented, “I’m so excited to have cheer Chuckers this year to do stunts with. Benton brings experience and enthusiasm that I am looking forward to utilizing this year. Cheer at DCC is stepping up to a new level!”
Track and Field Coach Alex Chase Wolff said, “We are looking forward to having Benton join us. He is very coachable and willing to put in the work to continue to improve. He has the potential to see a lot of success.”
Robby Gress from Billings, MT has signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent to compete as a Buccaneer this next track season.
Gress leaves his high school career with personal bests in the 110m high hurdles with a time of 16.04 and the 400m hurdles with a time of 42.30.
During his senior season of track, Gress finished 5th at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 in the 110m high hurdles and then placed 4th in the 300m hurdles at the Top 10 meet in Laurel, MT. At the Eastern AA Divisionals Meet, Gress finished out his hurdle season with a 7th place finish in the 110m high hurdles and a 10th place finish in the 300m hurdles.
Gress also ran as the anchor leg on Billings Skyview’s Varsity 4x400m team this season where the team finished with a best time of 3:36.93 and competed at the MHSA AA State Track Meet at the end of May where they finished with 10th place.
Coach Alex Chase Wolff said about Gress joining the team, “Robby is talented and ready to compete at the next level. I’m excited to watch him grow and improve. He is going to be a huge part of our relay team’s success this next season, but will also be a strong competitor on his own in hurdle events. I am really looking forward to Robby's work ethic and his eagerness to compete that he will bring to the team!”